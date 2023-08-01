Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Hookipa Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 3.0 %

HOOK stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 416.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hookipa Pharma

(Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.