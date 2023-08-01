Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 885,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 658,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Conduent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,247,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after buying an additional 567,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after buying an additional 1,314,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Conduent

Conduent Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $755.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Conduent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.