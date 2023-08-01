Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Ondas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ondas by 1,103.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,078,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 421.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 230,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ondas by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 126,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ondas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.27. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,801.65% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

