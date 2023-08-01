Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 182.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 339,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,207 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 585,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WULF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

