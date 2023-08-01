Virtu Financial LLC Invests $55,000 in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Sidus Space as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sidus Space by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sidus Space by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig bought 500,000 shares of Sidus Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIDU opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Sidus Space, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 214.31% and a negative net margin of 179.84%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sidus Space, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

