Virtu Financial LLC Invests $51,000 in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XERS. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of XERS opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Xeris Biopharma Profile

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 147.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

