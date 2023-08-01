Virtu Financial LLC Invests $48,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unisys

In related news, Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of UIS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

