Virtu Financial LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.30. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

