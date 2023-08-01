Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Flotek Industries worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

FTK opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.54.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flotek Industries

In other Flotek Industries news, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,436,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,507.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Wilks purchased 129,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $101,983.47. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 310,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,106.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,436,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,507.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 315,039 shares of company stock worth $243,462 over the last 90 days. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.