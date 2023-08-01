Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 62,308 Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hookipa Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 97,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOOK opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 416.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

