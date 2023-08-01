Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,892 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVID. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $253.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

