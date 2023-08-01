Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Flotek Industries worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTK opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,436,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,507.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,436,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,507.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wilks bought 54,539 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,540.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 408,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 315,039 shares of company stock worth $243,462 over the last three months. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

