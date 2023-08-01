Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,335 Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Carisma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARM opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

