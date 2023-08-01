Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe & Green in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Safe & Green Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

