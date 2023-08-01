VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 29,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $123.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

