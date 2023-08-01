Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.