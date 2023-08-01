Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading Down 1.5%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 252.48 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.27). 21,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 18,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.33).

Uniphar Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £696.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,821.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Uniphar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.