Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ultra Clean worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $4,577,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

