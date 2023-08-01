Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Up 94.7%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 94.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 54,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Up 94.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in providing wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. Trilogy International Partners Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

