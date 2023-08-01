Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 17,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 28,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TWMIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 4.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
