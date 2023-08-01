The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 403,024 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 167,520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,874,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 57,843 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

