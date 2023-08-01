Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Takes Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Elme Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth $164,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth $250,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth $293,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth $520,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

ELME stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

