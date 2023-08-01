Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Trupanion worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Trupanion by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trupanion Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of TRUP opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.63. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.