Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Knowles worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 265.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Trading Up 3.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

KN opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

KN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.