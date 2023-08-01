Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 17,716 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of National Vision worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in National Vision by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Insider Activity at National Vision

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Vision Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.