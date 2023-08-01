Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 12,711 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $362,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,480.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $362,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,480.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $1,442,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.92. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

