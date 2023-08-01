Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 10,215 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Ultra Clean worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $4,577,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

