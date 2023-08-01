Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of United Natural Foods worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,937,000 after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.