Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 121,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

