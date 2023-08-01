Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,769 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

IBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.70%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

