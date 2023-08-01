Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 90.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

