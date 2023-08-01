Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.45 Million Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Navient worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Navient by 70.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

