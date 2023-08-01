Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE VSTO opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $115,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $115,453.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $362,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,480.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $1,442,390 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

