Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of SEE opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

