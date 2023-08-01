Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

