Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165,138 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

