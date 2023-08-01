Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.34 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

