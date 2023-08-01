Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 8,794 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hasbro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Hasbro Trading Up 4.1 %

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.