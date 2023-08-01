Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 5,690 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

LKFN opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

