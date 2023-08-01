Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 2,687 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of OSI Systems worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $13,959,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.17. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $127.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $66,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $15,646,489. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

