Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 13,745 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Bread Financial worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $442,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,956,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,210,289.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:BFH opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.