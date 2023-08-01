Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of OSI Systems worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $127.07. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $66,890.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,489. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

