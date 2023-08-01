Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Trustmark worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

