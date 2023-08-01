Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Par Pacific worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $6,849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Par Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PARR stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.