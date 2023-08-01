Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of National Vision worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Vision by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in National Vision by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

