Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 8,751 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PRA Group worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRAA. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after acquiring an additional 151,958 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in PRA Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 745,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA Group Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

PRAA opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $934.60 million, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

