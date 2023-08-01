Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 27,650 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Harmonic worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

HLIT opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

