Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 13,706 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Trustmark worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

