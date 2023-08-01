Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 13,470 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of PGT Innovations worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,806,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 148,724 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,443,524.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

