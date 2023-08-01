Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 11,804 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Bancorp worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TBBK. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,986.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $117,448 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

